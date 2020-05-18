Students taking AP tests from home with "wildly different" format

Advanced Placement (AP) testing is a way for high school students to earn some college credit. But because of the pandemic, those tests look a lot different this year.

"The big panic in the beginning was 'Oh my gosh I've just worked for seven months on this class am I not going to be able to take it at all,'" said Diane Underhill, a Neenah High School AP Calculus teacher

In early April it was decided the tests would continue, and more than 400 Neenah High School students are taking nearly 600 AP tests this year for a chance to earn college credit.

“It’s a lot of pressure and stress to have to perform on one exam to test all of your learning from the year, especially now when the exam has changed quite a bit from what the students were preparing for,” said Eric Thiede, and AP World History teacher at Neenah High School.

“The format is wildly different,” said Underhill. “So the questions had to be different also because the college board acknowledges that if you’re going to work from home you’re going to have access to google, and your textbook, and your notes, and any other resources.”

Instead of having multiple choice sections, essays, and hours to take a test, this year each test consists of one or two short answer questions with 50 minutes total to respond and submit answers through a computer or mobile device.

“Knowing College Board they’re so strict about where we take tests and the testing environment so it's very uncharacteristic I thought, that we would be taking it at home with a lot of resources so I was really just shocked when I first heard,” said Emily Stingle, a senior who’s taking multiple AP tests this year.

“My initial thought was ‘Wow only two questions? This’ll be way easier than last year,’ and then ‘Oh my God, they have to condense a whole year’s worth of questions down to two multi-part questions,’” said Jacob Schwartz, another senior taking multiple AP tests.

The College Board created a test demo and posted several resources online to help students with the changes. Teachers also did their best to prepare students, and to work out any potential technical issues ahead of time.

"For math you do most of your work on paper and you take a picture of it and you upload it to the test website,” said Underhill. “And so we practiced for weeks on doing homework and uploading it so they'd get used to that format."

“The big thing is getting them to believe in themselves,” said Thiede. “You reach a point, by the time you get to May, they know their work, they know their content, they know their skills. It’s getting them to sort of relax, getting them to de-stress and believe in themselves that they can.”

But Stingle can attest the new format does come with its own unique stresses.

“We have about five minutes to submit our work, so I had to take a picture of my work on my phone and then email it from my phone to my computer, save it on my computer, and then upload it,” said Stingle. “It came down to the seconds.”

In addition to timing, some students couldn't complete their test because of technical difficulties. It’s something Schwartz experienced personally.

“When I went to submit my answers like it had shown us in the demo it said ‘DNS error, could not submit,’” said Schwartz.

Any students like Schwartz who experience technical issues do have a chance to take a make-up exam in June.

But Thiede and Underhill believe these unique challenges will make their students more prepared for the future.

"These are students that have really been pushing themselves and really spending a lot of time and effort on it and now to have to take on a lot of that challenge much more individually than they would if they were still in school,” said Thiede. “I think teaches a lot about perseverance, independence and problem solving skills."

"They're going to be more resilient and they're going to realize that terrible things can happen and you can come up with a plan and overcome it, it doesn't have to be the end of the world," said Underhill.

The students agree they’re learning lessons beyond the curriculum though this process, and they are glad they still have an opportunity to take the tests.

"This is unprecedented, but I'm learning a lot about powering through and asking for help when I need it, using my resources, and learning to rely on other people too when I need it,” said Stingle.

"AP testing is always stressful, it's always worrisome,” said Schwartz. “But it's better this year to at least have a chance to get the credit for it than not."

Underhill says in the case of Neenah’s school district, every student has a Chromebook or laptop. But she says the College Board worked to make sure that nation-wide students taking AP exams could access the internet and a device to complete the tests.

