AP-NORC Poll: Trump approval steady as impeachment rages

President Donald Trump's approval rating is holding steady as the House presses forward with an impeachment probe that could imperil his presidency.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

But there are warning signs in the survey for Trump.

Though Trump remains overwhelmingly popular within his own party, some Republicans have a critical view of the president's honesty, his discipline and his respect for America's democratic norms.

Overall, 61% of Americans say Trump has little or no respect for the country's democratic institutions and traditions. That's a matter that strikes at the heart of the impeachment inquiry focused in part on whether Trump sought a foreign government's help for personal political gain.