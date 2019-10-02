ALERT training tests law enforcement officers fitness, shooting skills

Law enforcement agencies from across the state spent the day in a little friendly competition to test their fitness and shooting ability.

ALERT Training on October 2, 2019. (WSAW-TV)

Running, shooting and dragging dead weight is not something these police officers do everyday but it's something they should be ready to do. On Wednesday law enforcement agencies from across the state got together at the Dewey Shooting Range in Portage County for the 8th Annual ALERT Law Enforcement Challenge.

"There's a lot of competition here in addition to the risk management training which makes it a lot of fun. It's kind of bragging rights for people," explained Michelle Thompson of the Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance Corporation.

More than 25 counties participated in the annual event to test their skills and hopefully earn some money for their department. "The top prize for the first place department is $10,000 and that goes to the department for their use. In the past people used it for improvements to their gun range and for safer bullet proof vests. There is also Individual prizes for the first three top competitors," said Thompson.

Detective Dustin Kitzman of the Portage County Sheriff's Office made it into the top three last year and says it's a great event. "It's your time to put what you learned over decades and decades of shooting to the test and there is nothing better than to simulate real life than competition."

This year's winners are..

