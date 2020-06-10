ALDI announces curbside pickup now available in Wausau

Curbside pickup is now available for people who shop at ALDI in Wausau, according to release from the company.

ALDI announced the expansion Wednesday to include both Wausau and Rhinelander stores after what it calls a “successful pilot in select markets”. It’s expected to be available at its nearly 600 ALDI stores in the US by the end of July.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”

ALDI said additional fees apply to curbside orders and items you order online for pickup, “may not be on sale through the Instacart platform” as they are in store.

In addition to Wausau and Rhinelander the ALDI website lists Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids as having curbside pickup available for customers.

To shop online and have it delivered to your car curbside, you can visit the company’s website or mobile app. ALDI said there are designated parking spots at stores where an employee can then load groceries into your car.

