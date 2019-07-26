AIDS Ride Wisconsin kicks off 17th year

Riders will hop on their bike and ride 275-miles in three days to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS in Wisconsin. It is the 17th year for the AIDS Ride Wisconsin. In those years the ride has raised more than $2.5 million for those living with HIV/AIDS in Wisconsin.

According to the AIDS Ride Wisconsin around 6.300 people in the state are living with HIV/AIDS and an additional 1,500 people have the disease but are not diagnosed.

"Wisconsin is leading the race to creating the best care for those with HIV/AIDS," Dan Mueller, Vice President of AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin said. "More people are living longer with HIV/AIDS in Wisconsin than anywhere else."

The opening ceremonies are set to start at 7:00 a.m. Friday, July 26 and the riders take off at 7:30 a.m. The ride goes through southern Wisconsin, the first day of the ride the route includes heading west, spending the day on the Glacial Drumlin Trail before arriving in Waukesha and staying at Carroll University. The second day riders will hit the milestone of biking 100 miles in just one day. Riders will depart from Carroll University and travel to Lake Geneva for a lunch pit stop. They will then travel through Racine County and return to Carroll University for the evening. Then the third and final day the riders will go back to Reindahl Park for a welcome home party will take place Sunday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m.

This ride offers four different fully supported ride routes to fit everyone's fitness level and schedule. Each route option includes meals, rest stops, overnight sleeping accommodations, a support crew, bike tech, medical crew and masseurs to make sure every rider is taken care of, according to organizers. Riders raise a minimum of $1,000 to participate and the ride raises around $100,000 a year.

If you want to donate to the cause click here.