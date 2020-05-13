AI-powered app provides healthcare services to patients, straight to their phones

As demands on medical professionals, hospitals and other healthcare facilities grow across the country, there has never been a greater need to protect and reduce the overall strain on our healthcare professionals. The AI-powered Babylon app brings around-the-clock digital healthcare services to patients, straight through their phones.

Bablyon announced last week a comprehensive care solution aimed to quickly put 24/7 digital healthcare services into the hands of millions of New Yorkers, as the company joins Mount Sinai Health Partners.

Key tools through the Babylon app include a new COVID-19 Care Assistant that provides up-to-date information about COVID-19, with the hopes of easing patient anxiety and helping individuals make informed next steps toward wellness. The app can be accessed 24/7 and combines updated health information, a symptom checker, live chat with real Babylon team members, symptom logging and virtual doctor consultations.

With an option to speak to clinicians by video, the service will take pressure off of emergency rooms, doctor’s offices, and other medical services at a time when so many are at capacity.

COVID-19 Care Assistant delivers up-to-date information and virtual care for each individual according to unique needs, allowing doctors to allocate time to the patients who need it most.

As part of its move into the United States, Babylon has already been providing access to services through the app to members of certain health plans in Missouri, New York and California, building toward a 50-state network.

Beginning with Mount Sinai Health Partners in New York and expanding nationwide, Babylon brings AI-powered app to deliver new health care services to users, including video consultations with physicians and a full suite of digital tools designed to help unburden the healthcare system including during a time of crisis.