Adams, Portage counties among those getting grants to expand drug and diversion courts

Attorney General Josh Kaul is divvying up $1.5 million in grants for drug courts.

The 2019-21 state budget includes $1.5 million for expanding drug courts. Such courts provide alternatives to prosecution and incarceration for offenders who abuse alcohol and other drugs.

Kaul announced at news conference Monday that the money will go to help Door and Lafayette counties create drug courts, support the Ho-Chunk Nation's drug court and help Shawano County's newly established drug court.

The money also will be used to expand treatment and diversion programs in Adams, Buffalo, Marinette, Monroe, Pepin, Portage and Polk counties.

Gov. Tony Evers also appeared at the news conference. He called drug courts a "critical part" of criminal justice system reform.