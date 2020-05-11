AG Kaul introduces new tool to help fight elder abuse in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources announced the launch of a new elder abuse hotline Monday.

Elder abuse hotline launched by Attorney General Josh Kaul and U.S. Dept. of Justice (Photo from Elder Abuse website).

The hotline is designed to protect the senior population from scams and abuse, as well as provide an outlet to report abuse to law enforcement.

"This is, unfortunately, a significantly under-reported crime, even though reports have gone up. So having more people report will give law enforcement and other policymakers, a better understanding of the scope of the problem we're facing and what measures are going to be most effective as we work to fight it," Kaul said.

Kaul said it was made possible through a ground from the U.S. Department of Justice.

To learn more about the signs of elder abuse, or to make a report call the hotline at 1-833-586-0107 or click here.