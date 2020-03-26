ADRC Central Wisconsin announces changes following 'Stay at Home' order

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin is suspending classes, home visits, and in-office visits through Friday, April 24.

The ADRC-CW serves Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, and Wood counties.

The ADRC-CW is also discontinuing senior dining take out meals throughout the region.

According to a news release, residents residing in senior apartments which hosted a dining site will continue to receive meals delivered in a safe way. Selected senior dining locations, in our most rural areas, will be open to allow customer pick up of packaged meals.

Meals on Wheels will continue in all four counties.

ADRC-CW staff are available for information and assistance by phone. Homebound adults 60 years and older, should call 888-486-9545 to determine meal eligibility and discuss the options that may best meet their needs.

