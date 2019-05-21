AARP'S helpline aims to help elderly spot scams, get support if victimized

Financial fraud is the fastest growing form of elder abuse. That's when someone illegally or improperly takes advantage of a vulnerable seniors’ money or other property. And many times these cases go unreported, either out of fear, confusion or embarrassment, because the scam artists often portray themselves as trust trustworthy helpers. In 2017 alone, reports of suspicious financial activity involving older Americans over $1.7 billion, according to a report by the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

But there is help out there with fraud prevention resources offered by AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Tuesday, Courtney Anclam from the AARP state office out of Madison and Paul Dobbratz explained what help is available.

How big of a problem is it right here in Wisconsin?

“It's a big problem. The Department of Agricultural, Trade and Consumer Protection reports more and more cases every single year,” Anclam explained.

Dobbratz knows fraud all to well. He says his mother-in-law was a victim.

“She took a phone call, which we never tell her never to do from a number that she didn't know. And she ended up talking to this guy. She said, ‘He asked me how old I was. And I told him I was 92’. The scammer than told her she only sound 60. “ And eventually, he worked his way into her computer and left a keyboard tracking program,” Dobbratz said.

Dobbratz explain she then thought she had a virus. “So she contacted that number. And one thing led to another and next thing you know, she was scammed,” he said.

Fortunately, family was able to step in an no money was lost. But that isn’t always the case.

AARP has a program to train teams all across the state here to get presentations on fraud awareness.

“So the fraud watch network is a free online resource. And we provide a lot of tips about the latest scams and resources and how to become avoid becoming a victim,” Anclam shared.

AARP has volunteers all across the state to give presentations by request

Dobbratz is one of the fraud fighters.

“It just seemed something that fit into what my wife would and I wanted to do. She's a former teacher, and I'm a former IT guy. So it kind of we blended together real well in terms of giving presentations,” he said.

Anclam shared that most people aren’t ask lucky as Dobbratz’s mother-in-law – with loses ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

“It's really important if you feel that you're becoming a victim that you reach out as soon as you can,” she added.

