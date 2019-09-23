AAA says now is the best time to book your holiday flights

Travelers booking one to two months before thanksgiving week that's between September 25 and October 27 could get the best deals.

If you want to arrive before the holiday, flying on Monday is the best choice. It has the lowest average ticket price prior to the holiday.

And it's no surprise the holidays are the busiest time for airports but with connections to Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit. CWA will be no exception.

"Buy your tickets early to make sure you get your seats because planes are getting full. If you are flying out in that early morning bank of flights from 530-7 plan time to get through the check point because it is pushing the TSA check point to capacity," said Mark Cihlar, Assistant Director of CWA.

Cihlar says they are gearing up for not only the holiday travel season here but also for the winter weather that comes with it.