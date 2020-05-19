AAA: National gas price average still the lowest for Memorial Day Weekend in nearly 20 years

Gas prices are rising again, but they'll still be the least you've paid at the pump on Memorial Day Weekend in nearly 20 years.

AAA said the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular is $1.87 right now. The last time the national gas price average leading into the holiday was under $2 a gallon was 17 years ago in 2003. That's when it was $1.50.

According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest price in Wausau right now is $1.54. In Stevens Point, it's $1.79 and in Marshfield, the lowest you'll pay is $1.89.