AAA: Gas price won't hold back Memorial Day travel

Nearly 43 million Americans are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend. Despite an increase in gas prices over the past few weeks, AAA says travelers will be out enjoying their holiday weekend.

Drivers gas up in Wausau Friday said they’ll be among those heading out.

“I'm heading down to Big Green Lake to do some fishing with the friends and should be a good time,” said Jared Mataczwnski

"I’m leaving here and going to Milwaukee to visit family and friends and grill out a little,” explained Joseph Cousins.

Law enforcement says they want everyone to have a good time as well. But more crashes are likely to occur given the volume of traffic.

"Just be aware there will be more traffic out there. We are anticipating that Friday and Monday will be a heavy traffic day,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Travis Wanless

State Patrol will have more officers on the roads looking for everything from unfastened seat belts to distracted drivers

“We ask that everyone obeys the speed limit, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and be patient. There will be more traffic so be courteous to other drivers and give yourself plenty of following distance between you and the driver in front of you,” he said.

The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27.

