A unique partnership provides free Easter meals for families

It was a different kind of Easter Sunday for the Wausau Eagles Club, who decided to offer free meals, up to four per family, for anyone looking.

A volunteer gives out a meal at the Eagles Club in Wausau, Wisconsin, on April 12, 2020. (WSAW)

"So we said we're going to do this,” said Meryl Kelch, President of the Wausau Eagles Club. “First of all is how are we going to do it? Building it out, literally making stuff like an assembly line to get this many meals out this fast."

The Club offered curbside pickup outside their doors, but with many sheltering at home, a delivery service for meals was necessary. Enter Bite Squad.

"Initially it was supposed to be about approximate, estimated 75 meals,” said Sharleen Bruder, a market manager for Bite Squad Wisconisn. “Yeah no problem, we can knock that out (with) you know two drivers."

The actual number?

"The final count came in on Tuesday and it was massive,” Bruder said. “It's 692 deliveries we knocked out today."

692 deliveries are done much more efficiently with a rather large vehicle. Enter Brandon Hittle, and his company, Shorty's Transport Service.

"Well when the numbers kind of came in, she was like 'Hey we're going to need a lot of drivers,’” said Hittle. “So I offered up the bus and it worked out great."

No matter what role they played, it's an Easter Sunday all involved will never forget.

"In this when we give back to the community it comes back to use by people saying thank you,” said Kelch. “A thank you is worth more than money."

"It's incredible, it's a humbling feeling,” Hittle said. “But it's totally awesome for the Wausau community."

"I dropped off some meals to a single mom with a little boy,” Bruter said. “And it just pulled my heart strings because you know people need this, and her and her son needed it."

Between the nearly 700 deliveries and the food picked up at the Eagles Club, the organization provided nearly 1,500 meals in total today.