A shock to parents: Recent cases test trust in officials

The recent arrests of two school professionals in separate cases spurs new conversation about trust concerns for people in power.

Green Bay Police are still investigating their case involving Todd Naze, the Southwest High School Counselor they say secretly recorded staff members for two years with hidden surveillance equipment placed inside a school bathroom.

The other case, involving David Hay, a now-former high-ranking New York and Wisconsin school official, is awaiting another court hearing.

Federal prosecutors charged him last week after investigators say he flew from New York to Wisconsin, planning to meet a 14-year old boy at a Neenah hotel who turned out to be an undercover investigator.

Sexual assault advocates say these kinds of cases can create trust barriers for kids and adults.

"A lot of people don't know that victims usually know their perpetrator. It's not a stranger in the bushes. It's usually someone that child knows and trusts, but also someone the parents know and trust," explains Samantha Bouressa, program supervisor at the Sexual Assault Center in Green Bay.

Sher says that trust is difficult to get back.

"It's obviously very traumatic for the child, but it's also a real shock for the parent to think that they send their kid to school, thinking it's a safe place, and then they find out something like this happened," says Bouressa.

It comes down to a feeling of violation.

While both these recent cases appear to not involve physical contact, she says something like being secretly recorded in a bathroom, is still victimizing.

"Someone that may have had a nude picture taken of them and distributed might be struggling just as much as someone who was violently attacked. No matter what, it's a loss of control and violating your safety, so it can still have a very long-term effect on people," says Bouressa.

While she points out these kinds of school-related incidents are not common, Bouressa says it raises a point about always taking seriously what kids tell us, especially when it involves a person of trust or power.

"A child might not want to get that teacher or get that uncle in trouble, because they do like them," says Bouressa. "You start by believing them and thank them for telling you."