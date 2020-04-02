A once in a lifetime birthday celebration

As Eileen Kaiser's 87th birthday approached, her family, 122 strong, knew that their usual celebration of her probably wasn't in the cards.

A birthday sign for Eileen Kaiser in Marathon County, Wisconsin, on April 2, 2020. (WSAW)

Richard Kaiser/Eileen's Son: "It's tough on her because we would be having a big party out there,” said Richard Kaiser, Eileen’s son. “We'd be having all kinds of food that last for three days. Because she's Polish, so it's a three day event no matter what you do."

At the last minute, Jill Heller, one of Eileen's 12 children, called the audible of a lifetime.

"I knew that we had to come up with something, and one night when I was lying in bed just could not think of what we could do,” said Heller. “All of a sudden it came to me, why don't we have a little drive through."

A drive through, is selling short the full blown parade that circled Kaiser's house. Complete with singing, balloons, and a fire truck courtesy of one of her sons.

"I called (Edgar Fire) Chief Dave Wagner and I said 'You ought to have a fire truck in the parade,'” said Richard Kaiser. “And he said alright take it out there, just behave yourself.

As cool as the fire truck was, it couldn't hold a candle to one of Kaiser's grandsons starting the parade with an aerial flyover.

"It was just my idea that it would be fun to have him start the procession with a flyover,” Hiller said.

The magnitude of the impromptu celebration struck everyone involved.

"I'm overwhelmed,” said Hiller. “Watching my mother as all the cars drove past, shaking her little Polish finger at all of us, and I saw the tears flowing. I knew that this was the right thing to do."

The only problem? The family has set the bar pretty high for another important birthday in a few years.

"The comment as I left her, she said 'Why didn't you wait to do this when I was 90?'”, Hiller said. “I just reassured her we will."