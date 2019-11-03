A night in shelter: Wausau Warming Center opens for winter

The Wausau Community Warming Center is open for the winter.

The center provides a hot dinner, laundry, shower and bed for 25 people who have nowhere to stay when it gets cold. They open on November 1 and remain open each night through April, providing laundry, showers, dinner, a bed as well as a hot breakfast and a packed lunch for the day.

"Almost like they're coming home, is what it feels like," said Tracy Rieger, the director of community homeless facilities for Catholic Charities. She runs the warming center.

"The people that we're seeing tonight, most of them are coming out from underneath the bridges. It gives them that opportunity, that chance to feel like a human again," she said.

For many people who come nightly, this is the first time they are sleeping inside since last April. Rieger says the first night of shelter is when they get to “rehumanize” after months outside.

“The clientele we are going to see tonight is I think a fraction of what’s really truly out there,” she said.

At 6:30 p.m., a line had already formed outside.

Peter Fry is one of the guests who's been coming for several years.

"Things kind of slow down when it gets colder out, and outdoor work sometimes doesn't always get you through. To be able to use laundry facilities and take a nice hot shower is just amazing," said Fry.

The operation is run mostly by volunteers, one of whose service is inspired by a particular bible verse.

"I was hungry and you fed me, I was homeless and you gave me shelter, and also I think a lot of us find it really rewarding," said Ruth Poutanan.

"It's a privilege to be able to do it. It's an honor," said Susan Paiser, a volunteer who spent the evening greeting guests and helping them fill out paperwork.

You can't help but see not only respect, but hope, from both sides.

"Even on the roughest days they'd always say goodnight, good morning, I hope you have a nice day," said Samantha Dvorak, the overnight team lead.

The warmth, hope and appreciation inside makes it easy to forget the harsh realities they face outside.

"Getting beat up, getting robbed, happens to these guys all the time," Rieger said.

A man knocks on the door, black eye and bloody. A reminder of what homelessness is like.

"You're okay tonight, you're safe tonight, you're not going to get robbed tonight," Rieger said, explaining what she said to the guest.

And he is able to get some rest, before he's back on the street.

"We've left here in, say, below zero and 25 below, so you have to be prepared," Fry said.

The warming center is in need of granola bars, fruit cups and other non-perishable foods as well as new undergarments. If you would like to help, you can contact the Wausau Warming Center or visit them at 540 South 3rd Avenue in Wausau.