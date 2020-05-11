A new normal for hospitals as elective procedures return across central Wisconsin

All three major health systems across central and northern Wisconsin have now announced plans to resume elective procedures, with Ascension Wisconsin and Marshfield Clinic Health System announcing their rollback plans to begin Monday, and Aspirus beginning two weeks ago.

For hospitals across the area, rescheduling the procedures comes amid a new normal. At Marshfield Clinic Health System hospitals in Marshfield and Eau Claire, the return of procedures will begin slowly, with other procedures to be rescheduled at other clinics in the weeks to come.

“We really started with those low risk procedures that do not require general anesthesia,” registered nurse and VP of Institute for Quality Innovation and Patient Safety Tammy Simon said. “The medications for general anesthesia are also the medications we use for covid-19 patients if they end up on a ventilator, so we’ve really taken a lot of diligence in monitoring what medications we have in stock and how much.”

The new normal at Marshfield Clinic means retraining for health care workers, some of whom are starting to return from furlough, COVID-19 testing before certain procedures, and education on social distancing in the workplace and personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines.

“When many of them left, the work environment it was different,” Simon noted. “We still have to work to decrease the amount of people in the work environment, but at the same time ensure we have enough people to provide that safe care for our patients.”

PPE levels have stabilized for hospitals in their system, an improvement from earlier on in the pandemic when workers were required to use a mask over the course of three shifts unless it became soiled. Health care workers are now back to a new mask per shift, thanks to state and supply chain resources.

Ascension announced the roll back of procedures for hospitals around Wisconsin starting Monday, while Aspirus has been rescheduling procedures for about two weeks. Continued precautions like symptom screening and visitor restrictions are in place for hospitals across all three systems, as well as increased testing and PPE monitoring at many facilities.

“Although COVID-19 is still in our communities, we understand individuals in our local communities have emergency and healthcare needs outside of COVID-19, many of which cannot be delayed or deferred without serious health risks,” Bernie Sherry, Ministry Market Executive, Ascension Wisconsin, said in a press release.

According to a COVID-19 tracker from the Wisconsin Hospital Association tracking PPE and COVID-19 patients across Wisconsin, there are seven inpatients awaiting test results but no COVID-19 hospitalized patients in hospitals across the north central region in the state, as of Monday evening. There have been six deaths and seventy-nine cases in total.

While rural hospitals have lost millions through the loss of elective procedures, ultimately their return is based on the need of patients and what the hospital is able to provide while maintaining COVID-19 readiness.

"As we held off surgeries, some of those procedures that were not urgent have become urgent and emergent, so we need to be able to take care of those patients," Simon noted.