A month after severe weather, damage is still evident and lessons learned

A month after severe weather, damage is still evident.

Photo Source: Lane Pearman / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

So far, nearly $6-million of the $19.5-million in damages declared by the state comes from three counties hit hard in NorthCentral Wisconsin: Langlade, Portage and Wood.

"A lot of the damage that we've been seeing across the state is tree damage and the cost of cleaning up that tree debris, stuff like that," says FEMA Media Relations man Tony Christenson.

The damage is consistent and so are the basic severe weather response plans for Langlade, Portage and Wood Counties. But the response differed depending on things like the severity of the damage and the resources available to each municipality and county.

Wood County emergency management director Steve Kreuser says they train for different emergency scenarios with various municipalities and agencies three to six times a year. Real storms have offered previous experience. Which is why they and other municipalities in the county declared a state of emergency the day the storm hit.

Kreuser says, "in my time that I've been here with Wood County, this will be my fourth one, so immediately we're notified from the state 'hey, it's a very likely potential, so let's start the ball rolling."

"We knew as we went throughout the day of the event that this disaster affected every corner of Wisconsin Rapids and so we knew that in order to get the attention of Emergency Management folks at the state level and the federal level that we had to declare a disaster," adds Rapids Mayor Zach Vruwink.

Portage County declared a state of emergency five days after the storm.

"We wanted to see how bad was the damage, and we really reserve the declaration of disaster only if we need that type of assistance," says Bob Weinert, the Portage County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza adds, "had there been visible significant damage or tons of resources that we would have needed to mobilize, we would have definitely reconsidered our status, but you don't want to be the person that cried wolf."

Disaster was more clear in places like Amherst and Plover, where roads were blocked by trees and powerlines. A structure at Plover's waste water treatment plant was also destroyed.

But the question was, did the costs associated with the storm meet the thresholds for the county and its municipalities to get state and federal aid? It does -- but it is lower than Wood County's at nearly $2 million.

These counties with more than 70,000 people are equipped with more resources than counties like Langlade, that has more trees than people. Langlade County's emergency management team was not available in time for this story while they continue to clean up from the storm. But they've wracked up almost $800,000 in damage -- which considering the population is high.

Paul Gray, an Elcho Town Supervisor says "we've had to buy equipment that we didn't have because we were never in this situation before."

Vacationers and residents volunteered. Businesses, especially in this logging town, stopped production to help clear roads and remove trees from homes. This kindness could be found in all areas affected by the storm.

Each agency leader agreed on important thing they learned from the store was getting important information to the public when power is out.