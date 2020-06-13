'A lot of us don't know what normal is': City outlines strategy addressing homelessness in Wausau

Debra Drexler’s childhood was tumultuous, moving around frequently as a military kid before her parents separated and she wound up with her grandmother. After 11, she ended up in the foster care system in Wisconsin, where she was moved from home to home until she struck out on her own when she was 16.

“Some were good, some were bad. Like, the first one was horrible,” she recalled. She calls herself a wild child, and has struggled with ADHD much of her life. For eight years as an adult, she found stability with a boyfriend in the Antigo area while working retail and bar tending jobs.

But then he left, and a death she still can’t talk about devastated her. She’d struggled with alcohol a lot of her life; in 2013, she was introduced to meth.

“It was just like a twice a month thing, and then it led to every other weekend,” she recalled. “Then it led to every weekend, and then it led to full-fledged.” Now addicted, she quit her job, starting a spiral that landed her in Wausau. Here, she’s been homeless for about two and a half years. Past drug possession felonies haunt her; she’s ready to leave that life behind, but it doesn’t happen quickly.

“I'm trying to find a job and I just can't get a job because of my record,” she said. Lapses are frequent, but she’s hopeful she’s on the track toward getting permanently clean.

“It is my fault. And I own up to that. But now that I want to change my life, it's harder.”

Drexler is just one of dozens or hundreds in the Wausau area, depending on what side of the homelessness spectrum one looks at it. According to this year’s Marathon County Life Report, 500 people were sheltered in Marathon County in 2018, with an average of 41 nights spent in shelters.

“I saw close to 150 unduplicated homeless individuals come through my doors [last season],” Tracy Rieger of Catholic Charities says. “That's one homeless shelter that only operates 6 months out of the year.” Other shelters in town, like Salvation Army or the Womens Community, are frequently full.

In Wausau, the last summertime point in time count showed about 30 chronically homeless. But couch surfers, the temporarily homeless, and others swell the ranks of those needing resources to help them get back on their feet—and Rieger fears the pandemic is only going to make it worse. Still-delayed unemployment checks and severe job loss will drive more from their homes as they face inabilities to pay rents and mortgages.

“That's gonna be the actual impact of covid-19 when all is said and done,” Rieger said.

The pandemic itself has made much about homelessness even harder in the past few months. Getting into shelters requires COVID-19 testing, and once inside a shelter, they can’t leave. Extra staffing for screening and testing access have added additional obstacles.

This month, a task force started by city leaders to address homelessness in the wake of a controversial ordinance last fall has been handed over to the leadership of the United Way of Marathon County’s Ben Lee. Out of the five-point long term strategy formulated by the task force to address the problem, the need for case management services is one of the key points going forward that leaders hope will help both the chronically homeless and others on the homeless spectrum.

“We have a serious lack of outreach case managers in Wausau,” Lee noted. “Those are the individuals who have training, who have health backgrounds, who have therapist backgrounds.”

Case managers serve as a key connection on a variety of issues: connecting the homeless to therapy, helping them get benefits, and generally helping remove roadblocks between homelessness and stability.

The goal, Bliven said, is to “offer people case management so that there is a regular, common, well-known touchpoint to every person who’s experiencing homelessness.”

Drexler has nothing but good to say about people like Rieger who to some extent currently fill that role in their lives. As a widespread program, she hopes case managers would have a deep and empathetic understanding of what homelessness means.

“But also have that person understand what homeless life is like. Even if it’s someone they have in their family, to understand that we’re not just gonna snap out of it,” Drexler said. “I think we can recover from what we’ve done; however we just need someone to not judge us; we need people to support the fact that we’ve been homeless, we know what it’s like on the street.”

The five-point strategy also highlights key issues including a need for more coordination between resources, an increase of transitional housing opportunities, a lack of mentors for those experiencing homelessness, and untreated addiction and mental health issues--a problem often present among the chronically homeless.

A developing proposal to bring a campus housing most of the non-profits addressing homelessness in the city under one roof is currently making its way through city consideration. One of four proposals presented to the Economic Development Committee for a site on Cleveland Street would provide a "one-stop service center" for disadvantaged individuals and families.

The manpower involved in helping even one person from the street to stability is extensive, as a group of city leaders found out earlier in June. Citizen complaints about the area under the Scott Street bridge prompted the mayor, police chief, and multiple other city officials to visit in person.

“There were mattresses, there were curtains up like dividing areas. Nobody was there. We were just looking there and I was just kinda blown away by the scene, there was just tons of stuff over there,” Rosenberg said.

While standing and talking, a woman who’d been having previous run-ins with police officers earlier that day (unbeknownst to the officials) walked down the path around the bridge. Struggling with alcoholism, she was trying to get arrested—so she’d have a warm place to stay.

Getting her into a shelter took days—and lots of man power. Hotel nights had to be secured while waiting on a COVID-19 test.

“I was just kinda blown away at how much effort it takes for one person to get help,” Rosenberg said. Eventually, officials got her into the Salvation Army. A few days later, she was already back.

“You want to help people and it feels like they can’t even help themselves. I want to figure out how to solve the problem, and sometimes the problem is personal,” Rosenberg said. “It’s an investment. It’s not necessarily a ‘turn the key and it’ll fix somebody’.”

For those who want to break the cycle of addiction and instability, it’s not much easier.

“There’s some of us out there that we just wake up every day—like, when’s it going to end?” Drexler asked. “A lot of us don’t know what normal is when we’ve been gone for so long. When we do try to get back to society we get pushed back farther away.”

She’s trying to get a job. Get clean. Get a permanent residence. Altogether, trying to leave homelessness behind is a lot. She spent weeks studying for her GED recently; she just failed by four points. She’ll take it again—when she’s stable, she says.

“I’m tired of that cycle.”