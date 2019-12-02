A look back at Cindy Juedes' 2011 interview

"I'll never forget it, it was horrible," Cindy Juedes said in a phone interview in 2011, on discovering her husband's body.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes appeared in court on Monday, December 2. (WSAW)

The night husband Ken was killed, Cindy claimed she slept in their camper in their backyard.

"It was only natural that when i came down with a sinus infection in august of 2006, the duckling was the only place to go to rest."

She said she couldn't even process how anyone could think *she was reponsible for her husband's death.

"Ken and i were such a good couple, we were a team, we loved each other dearly," Cindy said in 2011.

From that August morning of 2006 to today, Cindy Juedes has been the only person of interest.

"They would have been remiss in their duties if they had not said i was a person of interest."

Cindy also told us back then that money would not have been a motive for her, because their two incomes was greater than any sort of money to be gained.