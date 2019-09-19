A look at the new Wausau Dog Park

The first urban Wausau Dog Park is finally coming together thanks to community support.

Jamie Rice-Heckendorf is the Chair of the Wausau Dog Park Committee and has been working on the project for nearly three years. "It feels great! We got a plan in place and we got the fence on order. It's exciting."

The renderings of the park feature a large and small dog area, a shelter and an agility area to train your dog. "It's a nice opportunity for building dogs confidence. It's something new to get out and play verses walking and running around in a field," said Rice-Heckendorf.

The park will be built in phases as they raise money. Around $18,000 has been raised so far. "We're doing fundraising right now for the park. It is going to cost about $127,000. The city has donated the lot and will take care of the maintenance of the park. It is up to us to raise the funds to get everything done," Rice-Heckendorf said.

Phase one includes fencing, a parking area and a path and should be completed by mid-winter. They hope to host several soft openings this winter. The rest of it should be done by summer of 2020.

To donate follow the Friends of the Wausau Dog Park on Facebook or contact the city of Wausau tom.neal@ci.wausau.wi.us