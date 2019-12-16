A good day for Share Your Holidays

Thank you to several donors for a big boost in the Share Your Holidays total!

Carpet City made a donation of $3000, the second year the business has come in with a big gift.

The kids from St. John's Lutheran School in the Town of Easton also made a nice donation. They raised the money through offerings at chapel and a soup supper. The kids also performed a great rendition of "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" for us!

The customers at Bob and Randy's Bar in Wausau are back this year with another nice donation: $2800.

Also, the members of St. John's Lutheran Church of the Town of Maine donated $1000 which they raised with a chili dinner.

Share Your Holidays is WSAW/WZAW's annual fundraiser and food drive.

All the money raised goes to the Salvation Army and Neighbor's Place. It gets doubled, thanks to matching grants.

Food donated goes to Peyton's Promise for distribution to dozens of other food pantries in the area.

Share Your Holidays runs until December 30.