A good Samaritan pays for mother's groceries

Sadie Yakey, a mother of three was making what she thought was a normal trip to the Aldi grocery store in Rib Mountain on Monday.

She was with her grandma and young son Jackson. "We were walking in you know and with little kids Jackson gave everybody a smile," said Yakey.

After gathering all her groceries Yakey made her way to the check out line with her children and grandma in tow. While she was checking out the most embarrassing thing happened. "My debit card could not be read, it said chip error and you can't swipe it. There was five people in line so I told the cashier to take care of them and I'll just call my bank," explained Yakey.

She had just come from Wal-Mart and had checked her balance but her card would just not work.

Then something incredible happened. "This man, who was two people behind me, had told the cashier to grab my receipt and he paid for my entire order."

Yakey shared what the good Samaritan had done on her Facebook which has now gained the attention of more 1,500 people.

She was only able to tell the man a quick thank you in the store. She saw the name Pat on his jacket which displayed he was a veteran.

Yakey would just like to tell this unsung hero, "I was so caught off guard I really want you to know thank you for everything you do. I hope this happens again to you someday."