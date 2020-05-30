A fundraiser for a Crandon man who goes the extra mile every day

James Aldridge called Philadelphia home, before moving to Crandon a few months ago.

"Didn't really know anything about Wisconsin,” said Aldridge. “I just wanted a fresh start."

His fresh start came with his car breaking down in Michigan. Without the means to fix it, he turned from four wheels to two.

"In Rhinelander I bought this bike from Walmart with my last $200, honestly."

Rhinelander is also where he works as a CNA at Milestone Senior Living, riding his bike along Highway 8 to get there and back.

"It takes me about two hours and 30 minutes,” Aldridge said. “Each way, so about five hours total."

Word of Aldridge's commitment soon caught the attention of many, including Scott Brass, who commutes from Argonne to Rhinelander for work.

"We've even seen him driving his bicycle in the rain, snow, in the dark,” said Brass. “And we just don't want to see him get hurt."

So without ever meeting, Brass set up a fundraising effort to get Aldridge a new car. Then as fate would have it, earlier this week they met on Highway 8, when Aldridge was biking to work.

"It's a little rainy, windy, very muggy day,” said Aldridge. “And I'm trying to get to work and I'm trying to pedal fast, and because I'm pedaling so fast, my chain pops."

Brass pulled over, helped put the chain back on, then told Aldridge his plans to get him a new, faster ride.

"He said that the town of Crandon, they wanted to bless me with a car," Aldridge said.

"When I told him what was going on, what we were doing for him, he was speechless,” said Brass. “He was very, very thankful."

"The determination that this kid has is just awesome."

"When it happens to you personally, it really touches you,” Aldridge said. “And it does something to you."

By the way, Aldridge's car that broke down was a Chevrolet.

Brass is a salesman at GM of Rhinelander, which has plenty of Chevys available.

"When he told me his vehicle was a Chevrolet, it was kind of a godsend,” said Brass.

"So you let me know if that's fate,’ Aldridge said.

In addition to the car, brass's fundraiser wants to provide Aldridge with insurance and gas for a year.

If you'd like to donate to the cause, you can contact Brass directly, he's accepting all friend requests on Facebook for those who'd like to help.