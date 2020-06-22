‘A culture of taking sides’: As Guild felony case drags on, newly-released investigation documents detail years of dysfunction at Rhinelander city hall

Whether or not a city administrator can be found guilty of a felony after failing to turn over requested records to the press is one of the key issues at stake in the ongoing case against Daniel Guild, the now-fired Rhinelander city administrator and former Weston village administrator. But as detailed in newly-released investigation documents, the case comes after years of dysfunction in city government and employment, where harassment complaints accumulated and an outside firm hired to investigate described a culture steeped in rumors and taking sides.

Rhinelander City Hall, June 22, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

The criminal investigation began after the local newspaper, the River News, submitted official complaints in 2019 against Guild with local law enforcement, prompting an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office investigation into tampered emails and alleged missing personnel files. Guild was arrested in March, fired in May, and now faces a Price County judge over a felony charge his defense attorneys have filed a pending motion to dismiss.

New evidence in the investigation documents includes information on how Guild told one media outlet that personnel documents were not available, while sending similar documents to a reporter from another outlet. Additionally, his use of BCC’ing, or blind copying in email chains with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities over removing then-council president, raised questions yet again with OCSO investigators regarding an alleged walking quorum that had been investigated by the state Department of Criminal Investigation last year—and did not result in charges after Oneida County district attorney Michael Schiek said the evidence walked a ‘fine line’ but did not rise to the level needed.

As detailed both in the investigation documents and initial court records when Guild was first charged, part of the catalyst of the chaos involves longtime (fired in 2019) Public Works director Tim Kingman. At the center of department unrest dating back to 2016, Kingman was both the subject and the initiator of harassment and retaliation complaints. Some of those records were the subject of the local newspaper request that Guild would later tell them could not be found, the basis now for the ongoing felony case—even while many of the officials and employees connected to the larger story of politicized unrest have moved on from the city.

Last November, city hall was locked down for a day while investigators led by the OCSO searched for documents related to their investigation into Guild misconduct. During the search and now released to the public, documents related to Tim Kingman—including email chains and complaints dating back to 2015—were found in multiple locations around city hall, including the basement, the mayor’s office, and the administrator’s office. In her case reports, Hook states she believes these documents should have been turned over to the River News in response to their records request. What Guild did instead in 2019 was tell the paper—and the city council—that Kingman’s personnel file was missing after his termination by the council. Weeks before, however, investigation documents say he held a meeting with then-WJFW reporter Ben Meyer (now with WXPR), providing an outline to a similar records request he wanted Meyer to request related to Kingman. The reporter did, and Guild sent them within a day—documents Meyer did not report on, and that investigators say should have been turned over by Guild to the newspaper in response to their 2018 request.

“All of the requests [suggested by Guild] had to do with Kingman,” case reports noted.

That, along with an accusation that Guild tampered with an email released in a records request in a way that investigators say appears to conceal a potential walking quorum, forms the crux of the criminal case alleging misconduct in office. The Forest County district attorney declined to bring a similar charge in 2019 after the tampered email investigation, and an independent firm hired to investigate the declaration of no confidence in Guild last year also found that he had not violated any policies.

With Forest County declining charges, the OCSO picked up that investigation in late 2019 and continued it with the search and subsequent felony charge of misconduct in office. Lead investigator, OCSO’s captain Terri Hook, found four violations of open records requests and misconduct in office, according to her now-released reports. The resulting criminal case, over a single felony charge of misconduct in office, says the city administrator must comply with open records requests from media as part of his regular duties, citing state law. His defense attorneys, however, say differently—and have filed a pending motion to dismiss the felony charge based on the description of fulfilling the media requests as ‘mandatory and nondiscretionary,’ per state law.

“While there are innumerable problems with the State’s theory of the case, one is conspicuous and warrants immediate dismissal,” the brief reads. “The duties Mr. Guild is alleged to have failed to perform are not ministerial, nondiscretionary duties.” The motion goes on to argue that the release of records to media requires a records custodian—Guild, in this case—to exercise judgment and discretion.

But the investigations into Guild’s conduct are only a piece of a story as detailed in the hundreds of documents now made public in that investigation—a story that started in part due to unrest at the public works department dating back to 2016, along with a culture that subsequent independent investigations found to be ‘lacking in civility’ prone to draw conclusions ‘based upon rumor and innuendo’, issues said to predate Guild’s hiring.

Following his six-year term as village administrator in Weston ending in a retroactively-voided 30-day suspension, Daniel Guild’s hiring in 2018 in Rhinelander came after spring elections. Those brought in a new mayor and several aldermen that frequently split in council votes from the half of the board that had served for years, a split that arose again and again when reviewing documents detailing the clashes and controversies that followed. That included two votes saving Daniel Guild from suspension declaration of no confidence in Guild found what ‘appeared to be’ cultural problems dating back before his hiring and ‘likely’ contributing to the short terms of several city administrators.

“There also appears to be a culture of making conclusions based upon rumor and innuendo,” the findings read. “There appears to be a political culture of taking sides. There appears to be a culture that does not follow or respect any form of chain of command. There is a culture that lacks civility. There is considerable inappropriate over-lap between legislative authority and administrative authority.”

Meanwhile, as many of the names associated with the story of turmoil have now moved on, Guild’s felony case continues. A judge gave the Oneida County district attorney 30 days from June 11 to review evidence and file a brief responding to the charge dismissal motion.