A condemned hotel in Stevens Point may soon reopen

The former Comfort Suites building in Stevens Point had been deemed unsafe for the public but after months of repairs the owners are almost done fixing the health and safety issues.

Major flooding caused serious damage and safety risks last winter which resulted in a raze order being issued in July.

There were two major flooding incidents; the second one happened in winter when the heat wasn't on in a few of the rooms. In one room a sprinkler head broke off and flooded the room so much that water was pouring out of the second story window.

The city inspector says it's harder to clean up after that. "With flooding you always have to make sure you are cleaning up properly. You don't want mold and other stuff forming so it takes longer to clean up, longer than a remodel," explained DJ Schneider, Building Inspection Superintendent for the city of Stevens Point.

It wasn't just flooding there was also outstanding permits, exterior maintenance violations and the issue of fixing the parking lot.

Once the owners are done with repairs the city inspector and Fire Marshall will go back through to make sure the building is up to code. They will also have to reapply for their licenses with the health department.

The owners and contractors have told the city they hope to reopen by mid-December.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the owners for comment and they haven't returned our messages.