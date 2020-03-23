A commitment to keeping stores open and stocked

In our current situation with increasing cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., shoppers are taking precautions and regularly visiting grocery stores for supplies.

To protect seniors, pregnant women and immunocompromised people, several grocery stores have reserved time for them to shop. (MGN)

That means the grocery supply chain must flex and demonstrate resilience during the crisis.

FMI is the food industry association that represents the companies who make up the food and consumer goods supply chain which includes retailers, producers and service companies who support them.

On Monday during NewsChannel 7 at 4, FMI president and CEO Leslie Sarasin gave an update on how the company is responding to the supply and demand.

"We're engaged right now in a project to address coronavirus and doing everything we can in this industry to make sure that our customers are able to shop, receive the groceries they need and perhaps, if they need to, have assistance with everything they need for their supplies in their home."

Sarasin added that it's essential to know this isn't a supply issue, but rather a demand issue.

"This is demand like we've never had before in this industry. If shoppers will be patient and if they' will be careful about their shopping and what they're buying and buy only what they need for the next few days or the next week or so, instead of what they might need in the next six months, we'll be able to recover from the empty shelves that some people are finding."