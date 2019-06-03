A celebration 34 years in the making

At Bull Falls Brewery this evening, friends and family gathered for one final hurrah for retiring Wausau Fire Battalion Chief Paul Czarapata.

After 34 years on the job and 31 with the city, he says what he'll miss most are the relationships he built, not just inside the fire department but in all avenues the job took him.

"Always be paying attention to what you can learn along the way" Czarapata said. "And always try to take the time to make sure that you're building on those relationships so you can do the best job that you can."

Czarapata adds it's been a privilege and a responsibility that he never took lightly.

He enjoyed, and will miss, the privilege. But won't miss the responsibility, saying its time for someone else to take that.