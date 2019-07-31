A behind the scenes look at Wisconsin Valley Fair's entertainment lineup

The biggest names in the entertainment lineup for the Wisconsin Valley Fair Grandstand include country music star Rodney Atkins, former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtery and the first top 40 artist in recent memory Andy Grammer.

Entertainment chairperson Mia Bayer told NewsChannel 7 she tries to include a musical act from each genre of country, pop, and rock every year. Planning for the entertainment acts take an entire year.

""We work with our promoter but a lot of it comes down to routing and price" she said. "People will say how about getting this big name superstar... really really big and I'm like that's more than my whole budget- - so of course it's super frustrating sometimes but every year it seems to work out."

Performances start at 7:00 p.m. and are scheduled to last 90 minutes. General admission is included in the fair ticket but VIP reserved seating is available for $25.

Reserved seating for Daughtery's performance is sold out before the first day of the Wisconsin Valley Fair, but Grandstand and lawn chair seating is still available.

Gates to the Grandstand open at 3:00 p.m. so concert goers can stake a claim with folded chairs.