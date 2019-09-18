A Mosinee dad faced 15 years behind bars. Now, he's a drug court graduate.

In February 2018, Josh Crowell was looking hard at the prospect of fifteen years behind bars based on serious drug-related charges. On Wednesday, he walked out of the courthouse as the second graduate of the Marathon County Drug Court, an alternative justice program that’s less than two years old.

Josh Crowell with his youngest daughter Desiree on Sep. 9, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

To get at the heart of the transformation, you’d have to visit Josh’s home in Mosinee. You might trip over Desiree, his youngest daughter born just more than a year ago—five months after he was accepted into the drug court. The prospect of his four children growing up without him was what propelled him to ask to be considered for the program, which at the time was just starting up.

“I was selling drugs out of the house here, mainly methamphetamines. Cops raided my house,” he recalled. “We lost the kids…they were looking to put me away for 15 years.”

Josh hadn’t always been addicted to drug misuse. He’d started using in 2010, he says, as a way to cope with an inability to deal with his emotions. “When I was high, I didn’t think about it or feel it,” he explained. Using meth led to manufacturing meth, and by 2018 he’d already been in and out of jail. But when he asked for an alternative, he says he still had a ways to go.

“I had a really rough start in the program. I was still using at the time; social services was kicking me out of my house here because I couldn’t stay sober,” he explained. Josh went to jail for two and a half months, then stayed in a Sober Living home for another couple months.

With his youngest daughter on the way and facing expulsion from the drug court, it finally clicked: he wanted to be with his family.

“My children are the world to me, and I don’t know what I could do without them. Being without them for fifteen years would have just kinda been like a nightmare for me,” he said.

It’s that kind of motivation that is a key factor in determining who is accepted into the program, drug court coordinator Kayla Frueh explained. Referrals often come from defense attorneys, but can also originate from family, friends or other officials. Violent offenses are an automatic disqualifier, and prospective clients, who must plead guilty to a drug-related charge as part of the process, are presented with the details of the program before signing on.

“I ask them if they are still interested,” Frueh explained of that initial meeting. “More times than not, they do say yes. I have had people tell me, ‘This is too much. I’m not interested. I’d rather do my time and then I’ll get out and continue my life.’ But a lot of times they say ‘Yes, I need this, I need this participation. I need this treatment.’”

“The participants in program are generally high-risk offenders, people who have a high need for substance use treatment,” lead psychotherapist Rachel Eifert explained. The program’s main goals are reducing recidivism, crime and substance abuse patterns in its clients. Since its launch last January, the program has had 34 participants, with 22 active currently. 8 were terminated from the program.

The 4-phase program which lasts a minimum of 14 months creates a rigorous structure for participants, especially during the first phase. Clients must meet weekly with Frueh, their case manager, probation officer, and a counselor, while also submitting to regular drug tests. Weekly participation in therapy, outpatient care, a court meeting and at least three community support meetings like Narcotics Anonymous is also mandated.

“A lot of participants that we get have never had to have those schedules,” Frueh said. “They’ve never had to be somewhere on time and follow those guidelines.” The initial adjustment can be difficult, and Frueh’s role is to help them coordinate scheduling and logistics and help remove roadblocks for clients.

The court-ordered recovery program is designed to help people like Josh with more than just drug addiction, Eifert said. They also work to help participants remove obstacles and solve challenges that hinder their path to recovery.

That role becomes clearer inside the Branch 1 courtroom at the Marathon County courthouse on Wednesday as Judge Gregory Strasser asks participants about their lives. The process isn’t anything like the formal court appearances occurring elsewhere throughout the courthouse; there’s a clear rapport built up between the judge and those who have been in the program for some time.

He asks them about their children, their friends, their pets. They talk about last night’s ball game. A participant describes something they recently read.

“What is the big door that sobriety opened for you?” is a question he asks in one form or another of several participants. He hones in on their goals, their life focuses, education plans. There’s very little formality in the conversations; the participants seem glad to be there and happy to touch base.

While the standards and expectations for clients remain high throughout the program, participants are handling much of the work on their own by the time they reach the fourth phase.

“We are transitioning them into the community, into being productive members of our society,” Frueh noted. “And by the end, that’s what they are. They’re doing this on their own.”

Statistics from the National Criminal Justice Reference Service on adult drug courts find that participants report less drug use and have fewer rearrests than people on probation. Funding for the Marathon County drug court comes through the Bureau of Justice Assistance as well as state and county sources; while the costs are high for recovery, officials say expenses are balanced against the decreased costs associated with reduced recidivism—or the tendency for criminals to offend again and return to jail.

In Josh’s life, and for the participants who say they look to him as a model of both recovery and fatherhood, he credits the program with his current success.

“To be a dad to my kids—that was the biggest motivation to me. The drug court program…they gave me an outline on how to be able to do that.”