99 now dead of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Wednesday 99 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of seven deaths since the previous day.

Statewide, 2,756 people have tested positive for the virus. Of the number of positive cases, there are 790 hospitalizations, or about 29% of cases.

So far, 30,115 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Iron and Waupaca Counties have reported 1 death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, Taylor and Price have no confirmed cases.

