9/11 memorial organization to pay off Lundgaard family mortgage

A 9/11 memorial organization will pay off the mortgage for the family home of a fallen Appleton firefighter.

Mitch Lundgaard was killed May 15 during a shooting at Valley Transit Center in Appleton. He had responded to help a man in who was having an opiate overdose. The man opened fire and shot and killed Lundgaard. An Appleton Police officer and a bystander were injured in the shootout. CLICK HERE for the full story.

Mitch Lundgaard is survived by his wife, Lindsey, and sons Evan, Logan, and Ryan.

Enter the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The organization was established in the memory of a New York firefighter who died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The foundation learned about Lundgaard's death and decided to take action to help the young family.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the foundation.

“This senseless death underscores the dangers our first responders face every day. They answer every call trying to save lives – knowing they risk losing their own,” Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller said. “Now, it is our responsibility to step up and take care of this family and make sure they know we have their backs.”

Lindsey Lundgaard was moved to find out she'll never have to make another mortgage payment on the home she shared with her late husband.

"Tunnel to Towers taking over my mortgage is amazing. It allows me to focus on my children and grieving the loss of my husband. It is truly amazing," Lindsey said.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget exhibit will travel to Wisconsin for Celebrate Waupun at Tanner Park. The opening ceremony is Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. It will be open both June 29 and June 30 from noon to 8 p.m.