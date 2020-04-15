911 hang-up leads to Stevens Point pursuit and request for charges

The Stevens Point Police Department said one person is facing charges after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 1700 block of Fremont Street around 9 p.m. for a welfare check on a 911 hang up call. While Officers were in route, they learned a woman may have been held against her will in the 400 block of Union Street.

Officers searched the area and located a white car and initiated a traffic stop. The car fled the stop and a short pursuit ensued. The suspect was able to elude officers, however, the car was located a short time later with an alleged male victim hiding nearby.

Police said they were unable to substantiate the claims of the victims, at this time; however, the incident is still under investigation.

The identity of the suspect is known by police, however, an arrest has not yet been made. Police said all three people were acquaintances.

A request for charges has been submitted to the district office for fleeing the police.