90-year-old Tomahawk resident making COVID-19 masks

Whether it is staying home or making masks, everyone can do their part to help fight COVID-19. That's no different for 90-year-old Tomahawk resident Henry Wiedeman.

"They needed masks made, so I figured 'my god I can sew yet'," Wiedman said.

As soon as he heard of the opportunity, Wiedeman got to work.

"I heard it on the radio to go downtown to 'Sewing Delight' I think it is. I talked to her and got the material and started sewing," Wiedman added.

Henry has been sewing on and off for his entire life, but now he uses it as a way to stay busy and appreciate what he has.

"It's the old saying that if you don't use your body you're going to lose it, and I try to keep active," Wiedeman stated.

Henry stays busy year-round. Even taking care of a massive garden in the summer, even his kids can't believe it.

"My dad is amazing, I've always felt that way my whole life. He's very hardworking and he's taught all of us to work very hard. We grew up on a dairy farm, you learn to work," Henry's daughter Diane explained.

For those wondering, Henry does have a secret on how to say active until you're 90.

"Oh I have either a beer or a mixed drink every day," Wiedeman joked.

Henry is not looking for glory, he sees it as doing his share.

"There's opportunities out there to help make this stuff. So I think that I'm doing my share to help out," Wiedeman said.