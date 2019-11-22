8x World Pocket Billiards Champion competing in Rothschild

The Women’s Professional Billiard Association is in Rothschild this weekend, bringing in some of the top professional billiards players from all over the world, allowing them to showcase their talents at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center. The impressive list of competitors includes LoreeJon Hasson, an 8-time World Pocket Billiards Champion.

LoreeJon Hasson competes in a WPBA event held in Rothschild, WI. 11/22/19 (WSAW Photo)

“When I started playing I had goals,” said Hasson before her first-round match on Friday. “As a little girl I always knew I was going to be a professional pool player.”

Those goals and determination lead Hasson to the WPBA, where her accolades speak for themselves. Enjoying a successful career, she stepped away from competitive billiards to focus on her family. After that nine-year break, the hall of fame player is back on the tour and hungrier than ever for victory.

“When something is in your blood, it is in your blood,” said Hasson. “Coming back to my sport is exciting. I have like a newfound love for the whole thing again.”

Hasson made the trip from South Carolina to Rothschild for this weekend’s tournament with her husband, Dave, who she credits as her biggest supporter.

“My husband is so proud of me,” said Hasson. “When you make a mistake, sometimes I look out and find his little face and he’ll give me the ‘Come on. It’s okay. Don’t worry about it. Let it go.’”

Dave Hasson is happy to be the sense of escape for his wife.

“I love it,” Dave said. “I’ve watched LoreeJon participate and win in tournaments all over the world, I’m very proud of her.”

Hasson first picked up a pool stick when she was 4 years old. Her advice to anyone who wants to make a run at a career as a professional player; practice.

“No matter what you do in life, you have to practice,” said Hasson. “I was on the pool table every single day. No matter how good you are, you still have to practice.”

Hasson hopes that years of practice and experience will help her make it to the final round of the double-elimination tournament, set for Sunday evening at 5:00.

