8th graders pitch business ideas in "Shark Tank" event

8th graders are presented some big ideas in a real life "Shark Tank" competition.

12 groups at D.C.Everest Middle School presented their business pitches today at the school. The ideas were presented to local business for their consideration. Ideas ranged from custom stickers and acts of kindness services,to children and people in nursing homes and custom t-shirts.

Not only did the students have fun during the event,they also left with valuable experience.

Makenna Richmond says she and her classmates learned what actually owning a business is like and all the fundamentals that go into it.

"We have to make sure we have good quality in all of our products. We have to make sure there's good service... and, just a lot of things like that, that go into one small business." said Makenna

Business teacher Trevor Knight says the event is all about inspiring the next generation.

"For a lot of 'em- this is where the light bulb clicks off. This is something I really want to do and you see that passion ignite. That's what it's all about."

