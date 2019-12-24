89Q has a few days left of non-stop Christmas music

I began my Christmas Eve shift by tuning the newscar radio to 89Q.

Christmas music plays on the radio. (WSAW photo)

'Have a holly jolly Christmas' blares on the radio.

Nothing but holiday tunes.

"8 years of doing this," said Lee Peek.

Surprisingly, they only have 170 songs in rotation.

"At the end of the day, trying to cater to the masses," Peek said, "you play as many of the songs as people want to hear as possible, without playing a lot of unfamiliar music that turns people off."

One-third of the songs are familiar classics, one-third are traditional songs by various artists, and another third are a mix between secular nontraditional and Christian nontraditional.

"There's some that don't make the cut, but it's largely because our listeners have decided that because of our music testing and music surveys."

December 30th. That's the day the music stops and the station returns to its regular format. But if you're not ready to give it up just yet, there's a way you can listen throughout January.

"On the 89Q app, if you download it, there's an alternate stream," Peek added. "You can continue to listen to Christmas music."

I did ask them about Mariah Carey's Christmas tune that you either love or hate, 'All I want for Christmas is you.' G.M. Coy sawyer says they played it about 4 years ago, but got complaints and pulled it from the playlist.