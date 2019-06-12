86-year-old Eau Claire McDonald's employee still hard at work

If you have ever stopped by the McDonald's on Hastings Way in Eau Claire you probably know about one of their special employees. It is truly service with a smile at McDonald's when this woman is on the clock.

Grandma June serves coffee to some of her regulars at McDonald's on Hastings Way.

“I'm Grandma June, naturally I am the oldest,” explained June Zillmer.

She has been serving up coffee at McDonald's, for the past 14 years. "I'm here for retirement enjoyment and this place is enjoyment, I love it,” she added.

At age 86, she is living her best life.

"I like people and I have worked with people all of my life and I am very comfortable with people,” Grandma June said.

She is pouring countless cups of coffee, which is the very thing that got her this job in the first place. “I came in for coffee and they captured me,” she explained. Her morning coffee with her friends turned into a new opportunity. "Everybody in my group said she is perfect, she's perfect and they hired me,” she said.

At 72, she starting working four days a week. "It makes me feel good; I feel I've accomplished something every day,” Grandma June said.

It seems as though Grandma June never stops smiling, but what keeps her going? “Three cups a day,” she says about the amount of coffee that gets her through each day.

While Grandma June has had her fair share of jobs throughout her years, ranging from receptionist to supervisor, she says being a hostess at McDonald's takes the cake. "I just think I have the best job in the world,” she said.

