6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County, total now 16

Clark County is reporting six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 16.

According to a news release, three of the patients whom tested positive were hospitalized at one point.

The release states, the true number of infected individuals is likely much higher than the actual number of confirmed cases.

The county previously reported six patients were symptom-free.

“We can only report numbers of those who are tested and get a lab-confirmed positive test result. Individuals can infect others with COVID-19 even if they are not showing symptoms.”

Clark County Public Health Officer Brittany Mews adds, “Please know the health and safety of all community members is our highest priority. I’m urging Clark County residents to please stay home. We are working extremely hard to protect you. By staying home and following Governor Evers’ order, you are helping to save lives. Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience during this difficult time. We will get through this together.”

There are currently zero deaths due to COVID-19 in Clark County.

