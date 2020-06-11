8 employees of Abbyland Foods test positive for COVID-19

We're learning eight employees at Abbyland Foods have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, three of the cases are from Marathon County and five from Clark County. A total of five employees have recovered.

“It is important that people follow isolation and quarantine orders to reduce the spread of illness to others,” said Joan Theurer, health officer for Marathon County. “This is the time for individuals who tested positive or those that are a confirmed contact of a person who tested positive, to be at home.”

“Abbyland Foods continues to employ preventative measures to help circumvent employees’ exposure to COVID-19. The health and well being of our employees is very important to Abbyland. We continue to strive to keep our employees and our community members protected to the best of our abilities,” said Todd Jelinski, Safety Director for Abbyland Foods.

Abbyland employs about 950 people.

