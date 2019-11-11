7th Congressional candidates on needed VA reforms

In the race for a seat in a Congress where veteran representation is at one of its lowest points—just under 18% of Congress have a military background, contrasted with upwards of 75% in the years after the Korean War—7th Congressional District candidates are explaining why their experience is the right fit to address ongoing issues at the Department for Veterans Affairs.

Courtesy: MGN

7 Investigates has reported on an ongoing loophole in veterans’ emergency care payments, with a federal judge ruling in September that the VA must reimburse veterans for emergency medical bills incurred at non-VA hospitals, after the VA blocked as much as $6.5 billion in reimbursements. But Richard Staab, the veteran behind one of the original lawsuits that changed the law to fix the loophole, still remains without a refund—according to his lawyer, NewsChannel 7 learned Monday.

“Ensuring that the VA stays accountable is—these refunds are owed; we need to stay on top of that and make sure that those refunds get to the individuals that deserve them,” Democrat candidate Tricia Zunker noted. As Wausau’s school board president and an associate justice on the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court, she says her background working for other populations lends itself to addressing veterans’ issues in Congress. “I would use my voice to ensure that our veterans have access to the things that they need, like health care support, benefits, job opportunities,” Zunker noted.

“I think that those veterans who are improperly charged, they should be refunded the money,” state senator and GOP congressional candidate Tom Tiffany told NewsChannel 7. He points to work done by the Madison legislature for veterans as indicative of what could be expected in Congress.

“We've really made sure that we've taken care of veterans by getting them good facilities, new facilities, modern facilities, as well as doing things like the surviving spouses property tax credit,” Tiffany noted.

GOP candidate and army combat veteran Jason Church says those refunds are an example of a system he’s equipped to tackle because of his experience. “I was a platoon leader in combat; I had to make decisions, I had to give orders to men to clear rooms, to remove bombs, to call in ordnance. And every time I was doing that, I was putting someone’s life in danger,” he said. “I think that’s a mentality we need right now in Washington.”

The VA has come under fire for more than just emergency care payments—including the Government Accountability Office reporting on improvements needed in suicide outreach in 2018, and a failure to refund home loan fee charges for exempt veterans. For Church, who lost his legs in combat and speaks firsthand to issues with VA operations, it’s an example of a broken bureaucratic system.

“In my own experience, I was injured, a very easily-documented injury. And even though the Department of Defense had all the information there, I still had to go to the VA to prove that I had lost my legs in combat,” he noted, adding that other veterans he knows came back to far worse care, or are still fighting over claims with the VA. “There are ways to make sure that the DOD actually hands over medical records to the VA in an efficient manner. Right now the VA requires you to have a bunch of boxes of paper documents. I mean, that is ridiculous, given the world we live in now.”

Church says he would consider legislation “worthwhile” that was aimed at streamlining the medical records process.

7th CD candidates on Veterans Day:

Tricia Zunker: “To all those who have served our country in the armed forces, I want to say thank you. Thank you so much for your service. I also want to recognize the families of veterans. You know, they give a lot to, and thank you to them as well.”

Jason Church: “First and foremost I’d like to thank my fellow veterans for their service. I have a personal thank you to my brothers and sisters in arms who served in Vietnam. When they came back, they were treated like garbage, they were treated like crap by our society. And it’s a stain on our nation’s history. But instead of hiding or running away from it, they fought. They fought hard. They changed the mentality that we take for veterans in this country. And it allowed me to come home and feel very welcome.”

Tom Tiffany: “Thank you for your service. Thank you for preserving liberty in our country for the last 200 plus years. We can't thank the veterans enough for serving our country.”

5 Candidates, 12 Questions

Click here for interviews with all Congressional candidates, covering major national issues.