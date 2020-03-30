$75K in COVID-19 relief funds distributed to Portage County organizations

The United Way of Portage County and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin have established the Portage County COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide flexible resources to organizations in Portage County that are working to address critical needs due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a news release, the organizations listed below have been awarded funding from the fund.

These funds provide non-profit agencies and social sector organizations in Portage County with resources for individuals and families negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations interested in reviewing application criteria and/or applying for assistance should go online to cfcwi.org. Ongoing, weekly fund requests must be submitted by 5 pm Wednesdays. Award decisions will be made each Friday. The goal is to move resources quickly while adapting to ever evolving needs.

Portage County COVID-19 Relief Fund Awarded $75,000 to the following organizations:

Operation Bootstrap

To provide food, rent, and utility assistance to individuals and families disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Salvation Army

To provide rent and/or mortgage assistance, as well as food baskets and gas cards or monthly bus passes to individuals and families disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Children’s Wisconsin

To provide financial assistance and reduce stressors on households already impacted by monetary, housing and related pressures who are now disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Stevens Point Area YMCA

To provide childcare services to health care workers, first responders (police/fire) and other essential workers in need of childcare who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

