74th annual Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration kicks off Wednesday

This year marks the 74th annual Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration.

The fun kicks off at 5:00pm at Marathon County Park on Wednesday night, where games and rides will be available when the doors open.

Live music will start at 7:30pm. The 2018 WAMI People's Choice Award winner, Boombox will play in the big tent on Wednesday, Still Reckless will play on Thursday, Bad Downs on Friday and Brett Westgrove will play on Saturday.

Other Fun events will take place throughout the week as well. Karaoke will be available on the 4th of July as well as Fireworks that will start at dusk. If the weather is bad, the fireworks will be moved to Friday. A $10 Demo Derby will also take place on Saturday.

Kevin Malovrh with the 4th of July Celebration said that the week long event is put on by volunteers. While tickets are $10 to get into the park and wristbands are $20, Kevin Malovrh with the 4th of July Celebration said that all the money goes to back to the community with the organizers donating to a different organization each year.

"We've donated over $10,000 to the boy scouts and different troops so the boys and now the girls can go to camp,” Malovrh said. "We've been supporting the community for 74 years. I don't know of any event that is longer in the Wausau area that is longer. So we probably are the longest running event. And we appreciate the community coming out to support us because we give it right back to the community.”

The event will run Wednesday through Sunday with different deals on wristbands each day.

Wednesday Wristbands will be $20 and the park will be open from 5:00pm-10:00pm.

Thursday tickets will be regular prices and the park will be open from 12:00pm-10pm.

Friday will be Family Wristband Day with the park open from 4:00pm-10:00pm.

From 12:00pm-5:00pm on Saturday kids wristbands will be discounted, but will be regularly priced from 5:00 to close.

Sunday will be the last day of the celebration with last blast discounted wristbands from noon to 5:00pm.