72nd Ave closed for storm sewer repair

Commuters who take 72nd Ave. should plan alternate routes this week while the road is closed. 72nd will be blocked off for the next three days as a storm sewer is being repaired. The Wausau Department of Public Works will be repairing a storm sewer culvert, starting at 8 am today.

The department says that 72nd Avenue to Highland Drive will be closed daily until 5pm.

Earlier this month the culvert collapsed in the middle of the road due to large vehicles and weather wearing the road down. They said that if not fixed, the road will completely collapse all together. Chad Abbiehl with the City of Wausau said they are hoping the repair will be quick as Wisconsin sees the most severe weather in June, and so that they can open the road back up again soon.

"We expect a closure from two to three days tomorrow. We should have it done in one day, but hopefully not over two," said Abbiehl.

The detour will take drivers around International Drive, onto north 84th Avenue and left onto Holland Drive.

