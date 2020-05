A 71-year-old man is dead after drowning in the Wolf River Saturday afternoon near the Shawano Street Bridge in New London.

The New London Police Department were dispatched just before 2:00 Saturday afternoon after reports that a man had fallen into the river and was drowning.

Several citizens were able to remove the man from the water before officers arrived.

Life saving measures were unsuccessful.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.