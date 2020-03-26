707 test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 11K test negative

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state’s number of COVID-19 cases is now at 707.

That’s an increase of 122 from just the previous day. That includes several new cases in central and north central Wisconsin. One case each has now been reported in Clark, Vilas, Portage and Waupaca counties.

The new numbers from DHS also included two deaths. That brings the states total of fatal COVID-19 cases to eight. Five of those deaths are in Milwaukee. Ozaukee, Fond du Lac and Dane also previously reported one death.

Statewide, more than 11,500 people have tested negative for coronavirus.

Milwaukee County has the most number of cases in the state at 347.