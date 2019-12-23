7 injured in Adams County crash

Seven people were injured Sunday night following crash in Adams County.

Investigators said a van with seven people was driving north on County Highway Z and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 21. The van went through the intersection and was struck by a west bound semi-truck. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in a field northwest of the intersection.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. in the township of Strongs Prairie, near Arkdale.

Five people were transported by air ambulance and two were transported by ground ambulance. Injuries ranged from minor to severe.

The investigation remains open at this time.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the WI State Patrol, Lifestar EMS, Camp Douglas Rescue, Mauston Area Ambulance, Nekoosa Ambulance, Quincy Fire Department, Adams Fire District, Lifelink III, Gundersen Medlink Air, UW Med Flight, Harper’s Towing, and Area Wide Towing.