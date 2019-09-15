7 Things You Need to Know this Sunday September 15, 2019

1. Iran denied on Sunday it was involved in Yemen rebel drone attacks the previous day that hit the world's biggest oil processing facility and an oil field in Saudi Arabia. The denial came just hours after America's top diplomat alleged that Tehran was behind the "unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply." The attacks Saturday claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels resulted in "the temporary suspension of production operations" at the Abqaiq processing facility and the Khurais oil field, Riyadh said. That led to the interruption of an estimated 5.7 million barrels in crude supplies, authorities said while pledging the kingdom's stockpiles would make up the difference. The amount Saudi Arabia is cutting back is equivalent to over 5% of the world's daily production.

2. Authorities confirm human remains of a child under 10 years old were discovered at a baseball field in Smyrna. Police say officers responded to the Little Lass Field, located at 1-381 Duck Creek Pkwy, for a report of possible human remains found around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say the investigation confirmed a body was found in the area of the baseball field. The child is believed to be under 10 years old, according to police. It’s unclear at this time if the child died at the park or if their remains were brought to there. A person discovered the body while walking their dog in the park on Friday afternoon, police say. Authorities say there may have been arson involved with the evidence that was found.

3. A tropical storm warning has been lifted for the Bahamas as the islands try to recover from the devastation from Hurricane Dorian. The new storm, Tropical Storm Humberto, is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night, although the National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will take a sharp turn northeast away from coastal Florida.

4. It was an incredible turnout for pro football hall of fame quarterback Bart Starr's celebration of life at rawhide in New London on Saturday.

He was most fondly remembered for his legacy off of the grid iron

At the peak of his career, Starr and his wife, Cherry, helped found rawhide -- a ranch in New London for troubled boys. It's where the celebration of life was held Saturday.

5. A cross-country effort that began with the first steps in May makes its way to Kansas. An Army veteran is walking across the United States to raise awareness about veteran suicide. In the Sunflower State, veteran Jeremy Miller is about halfway through his journey. Friday, he spoke with Eyewitness News about the effort as he takes a short break, spending a couple days in Ellsworth. Sunday morning, he'll start walking again with a special sendoff from the American Legion.

6. UW-Stevens Point football played their second game today, wearing different colors than usual. Known as the "pink game," proceeds from this matchup are going towards organizations fighting cancer in central Wisconsin. At Saturday's pink game for cancer awareness, UW-Stevens Point's chapter of "Be the Match" had registered almost 20 people to be bone marrow donors by halftime. Be the Match is a national organization that gets people into the bone marrow registry in hopes of saving the life of someone sick

7. The 'sober curious' movement is gaining popularity in Milwaukee, and local bars are keeping up with the demand. As more people take part in the 'sober curious' movement, bars across the city are seeing a demand for zero-proof cocktails. Each one of the cocktails is made with precision, even if the drinks are missing the one key ingredient alcohol.