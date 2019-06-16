7 Things You Need to Know this Sunday June 16, 2019

1. Dozens rallied, signed petitions, and spent more than an hour discussing why they believe the decision to put a youth prison in Hortonia is a mistake. The correctional facility would be built off State Rd. 15 near Hwy 45. Many believe it would bring more crime to the rural town, and some say it’s located in a designated preservation area. Aside from all the concerns people have about the placement, another major concern is how the Department of Corrections (DOC) informed the community about its plan.

2. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 1:35 AM in the area of 25th and Racine Streets. According to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, an officer was forced to use deadly force when confronting an uncooperative male suspect. After the shooting, live saving efforts were made, but the suspect died at the scene. The Mount Pleasant Police Officer was not injured in the incident. The identification of the victim will not be released pending an autopsy and the notification of family.

3. As crew from the Madison Fire Department prepare to say goodbye to a fallen brother, other departments including Wausau is helping to cover shifts. Wausau crews posted on their Facebook today that they were humbled to be asked to help allow Madison crews to go to a memorial service for Madison Firefighter Todd Mahoney. Mahoney died on Sunday during the swimming portion of the Ironman 70.3 mile triathlon. A memorial service will be held at Door Creek Church in Madison at 6 p.m. Sunday.

4. After a motorcyclist’s death over the state line in Illinois earlier this week, riders in the Madison area are sharing a plea that could save lives.Grass clippings may seem like a nuisance while you’re out mowing the lawn, but they can be deadly for motorcyclists. It only takes just a handful of grass to cause motorcyclists to slide out of control. Not only is it dangerous, but it can also land you a hefty fine. Fines for blowing grass into the roadway can range from $50 to $2,500 in some states.

5. UPDATE SINCE BROADCAST ENDED: A man with a gun was reported in the arboretum at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Saturday afternoon. University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department said they identified the man as 24-year-old Lue Lee of Sun Prairie. He was arrested in Sun Prairie without incident. Police said it was determined the gun was displayed in the direction of a victim after a road rage incident. Lee was booked into the Dane Co. Jail on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct. Police said, since a handgun was involved, "use of a dangerous weapon" enhancer was added to that charge. According to police, a man in a black Acura pointed a gun at the reported caller and left towards the Seminole Highway at 2:42 p.m. The handgun did not fire, and the suspect drove away toward Seminole Highway.No injuries were reported.

6. A noisy crowd of almost 300 protesters and supporters gathered outside the building, where the Open Cathedral church held its Leander Family Pride Festival and Story Time in a rented library conference room. Supporters played music, chanted and carried rainbow Pride flags. Protesters set up mostly on the north side of the parking lot holding signs, while a traveling minister from Atlanta used a loudspeaker to make some anti-LGBTQ comments toward the story time event’s supporters. Dozens of Leander police officers remained on scene throughout the day to monitor the crowds as well as the noise levels. However, they made no arrests during the event.

7. The Wild Horse and Burro Program is looking for people who are interested in adopting wild horses. On both Friday and Saturday, more than 50 wild horses were available for adoption in Marshfield.Roughly 35 horses were sold to buyers over the weekend. The program hopes to sell more wild horses at their next event on September 20th and 21st in Mequon.